Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Ronan Curtis has been discussing his former Ireland youth teammate Declan Rice and his links to Arsenal.

According to The Times, the £80m midfielder is Arsenal’s top transfer target heading into the summer transfer window.

The Portsmouth winger was actually brought up as an Arsenal fan, and as a Gooner, he says that he might have to try and pull a few strings and try to get his old friend to the Emirates this summer.

Indeed, Curtis says that while he’s not been in touch with Rice for a while, he’s going to drop him a line soon and tell him that he needs to be joining Arsenal this summer.

Curtis will tell Rice to join Arsenal

The Portsmouth star spoke about his relationship with Rice.

“Me and Dec played in the youth teams together at Ireland, we used to room together when we’d go away. Look at what he’s gone on to do it’s amazing,” Curtis said.

“He’s been linked with your club, Arsenal, have you spoken to him about that?” The podcast’s host joked.

“I haven’t even text him you know. I haven’t spoken to him for a while, but I might have to drop him a little message about that,” Curtis replied.

When asked what Rice would bring to Arsenal, Curtis said:

“He just has a great talent about him. He breaks up the play, he can drive forward, he can nick a goal and he has that nasty side as well where he can smash someone and get the crowd going as well. He’s a very, very good player.”

Best place for him

While Ronan Curtis’ text to Rice probably won’t have much bearing on where he ends up, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Rice did opt to join Arsenal this summer.

Not only are the Gunners flying incredibly high right now. The midfielder fits right into Arsenal’s system and their ethos of recruiting young players who can improve.

With the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli around him, Rice could genuinely be a part of a young dynasty at Arsenal.

