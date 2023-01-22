Stefan Bajcetic shares how Thiago Alcantara has helped him in Liverpool games











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp handed Stefan Bajcetic his first Premier League start against Chelsea yesterday.

The young Spaniard spoke to the club’s official website after the match to reflect on his performance.

Bajcetic sat at the base of Liverpool’s midfield, with Fabinho sitting on the bench.

It’s a sign of where Liverpool are right now, with Klopp turning to his academy stars.

Despite picking up a yellow card in the first-half, Bajcetic’s full debut last 80 minutes before he was replaced by the Brazilian.

The 18-year-old is very much the future of Liverpool’s midfield, and has jumped ahead of the likes of Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho in the pecking order.

Bajcetic was asked what it was like to line up alongside Thiago Alcanatara in Liverpool’s midfield.

The Spanish pair were joined by Naby Keita in the middle of the park, and dealt with Chelsea’s midfielders well.

Bajcetic clearly looks up to his fellow countryman, and described how he helped him during the game.

Thiago guides Bajcetic through Liverpool vs Chelsea

Speaking to Liverpool’s website, Bajcetic was asked about Thiago: “He’s always trying to help me and, on the pitch, he’s talking to me, encouraging me.

“It’s amazing to play with him and so easy as well.”

Having a player with the level of experience that Thiago has is only going to help Bajcetic.

The £200,000-a-week midfielder has done it all in the professional game, and can pass that experience on to his teammates.

Thiago and Bajcetic share an interesting connection that some Liverpool fans may not be aware of.

Their fathers lined up alongside each other for Celta Vigo in Spain for a season in 1996.

Liverpool may be hoping that the pair spend together than their fathers did at club level.

Thiago has recently been described as a ‘luxury’ when the Reds aren’t playing well.

The introduction of a player like Bajcetic who can shield the defence and keep the game ticking over should benefit Thiago.

It will be interesting to see how long Klopp keeps the teenager in the side for.

He knows he can rely on Thiago to help him out whenever they line up together.

