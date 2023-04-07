‘It’s all positive’: Liverpool are pretty much at the front of the queue to sign ‘exciting’ player - journalist











Speaking on The Redmen TV, Neil Jones has shared an update on Mason Mount and Liverpool amid a number of transfer rumours regarding the Chelsea star.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Mount over the past few weeks, and Jones has heard nothing but positive things about this transfer rumour from the Liverpool side.

Indeed, the journalist says that there have been indications that this deal could actually happen, and the reporter actually says that Liverpool are pretty much at the front of the queue to sign the ‘exciting’ England star.

Liverpool at the front of the queue

Jones shared what he knows about Mount.

“The word is that the feedback that has come back isn’t that ‘no you have no chance of signing this player or no he’s desperate to sign his new contract’ or those kinds of things. It’s all positive if you want to call it that. If there is an opportunity to sign him Liverpool will be pretty much at the front of the queue or close to it,” Jones said.

Great start

If Mason Mount does well end up being Liverpool’s first signing of the summer, that would represent a great start to Liverpool’s rebuild.

The Reds need to perform major surgery on their midfield, there is no doubt about that, and Mount would be the perfect first piece of the puzzle as the Reds look to get back on track and challenge for major honours again next season.

Of course, Mount wouldn’t fix every single one of the Reds’ problems on his own, but bringing him into this side would be a good start as Liverpool try to enter the next stage of their evolution as a club.

