‘It’s all about him’: Pundit says 25-year-old Tottenham player only really cares about himself











Keith Treacy has been laying into Richarlison after his shoddy season so far for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Brazilian striker is yet to score his first Premier League goal for Spurs since his £50m switch in the summer, and according to Treacy, a lot of Richarlison’s issues come from the fact that he has a big ego.

Indeed, speaking on Off The Ball, the pundit said that the Brazilian appears to be quite a selfish player, pointing towards the fact he’s publicly complained about his lack of gametime on more than one occasion this season.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Richarlison is selfish

Treacy gave his verdict on the attacker.

“I’m not too sure. From the outside looking in I think he has a bit of a selfish ego. I think it’s all about him. There are a couple of times where he’s not been in the team and he’s spoken out. I don’t know. He played very well at Everton and some of his best football has been in a Brazil jersey. He’s not been at that level for Spurs, and he gets the lip out a bit too much. Sometimes he feels a bit hard done by,” Treacy said.

Surely he knew

Regardless of whether or not you think Richarlison is a selfish player or not, it can’t be denied that he has sulked about his lack of minutes a few times this season.

Richarlison has spoken out about his lack of action, but surely he knew that this would be the case when he signed for Spurs.

Let’s be real, the Brazilian was never going to displace Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son in this Spurs team, so why is he surprised that he’s had to spend the majority of this season on the bench?



Richarlison needs to get his head down and work hard if he wants to make his mark at Spurs.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

