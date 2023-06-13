Barring any unforeseen hitches, Declan Rice will become an Arsenal player this summer.

That is what Ben Jacobs is reporting on The Done Deal Show.

Indeed, the journalist says that this transfer is no longer a race between Asenal and any other clubs, he says it’s simply a matter of Arsenal agreeing a transfer with West Ham at this point.

Jacobs is very confident that the England midfielder will join the Gunners, stating that the ‘very good finisher’ should become an Arsenal player barring any unforeseen hitches, claiming that no other club can influence the situation anymore.

Rice expected to join

Jacobs shared what he knows about Rice.

“I don’t think this is a race between clubs, it’s a race between Arsenal and West Ham to get a deal done. There is low confidence on the Bayern side and Chelsea have moved onto other targets as well. This is a deal that will come down to bonuses and add-ons. I expect Rice to join Arsenal barring any unforeseen hitches, I don’t think any other suitor can influence the situation, it’s all about Arsenal,” Jacobs said.

Never straightforward

Jacobs says that Rice will join Arsenal barring any unforeseen hitches, but as Arsenal fans know, these things are never that straightforward.

Indeed, while it’s all well and good to hope that there will be no hitches, Arsenal transfers are never usually that simple.

Look at the Mykhaylo Mudryk deal in January, that was an absolute mess, and Arsenal do like to make things difficult for themselves, particularly when it comes to the biggest transfers.

Edu and Mikel Arteta will want these negotiations to run smoothly, but, sadly, football is a funny game and there can still be twists and turns in this race.