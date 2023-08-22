Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Monday evening, but it was far from the most convincing performance we’ve ever seen.

Indeed, the Gunners came away as 1-0 winners, but they probably should’ve won by more.

Eddie Nketiah missed a few chances in front of goal, and, inevitably, he came in for criticism from a number of fans after the game.

However, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell, wasn’t having any of that, claiming that anyone having a go at Nketiah after this game must have an agenda against the player, claiming that he thought the striker actually played quite well.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Campbell defends Nketiah

The pundit spoke about the striker.

“Eddie worked hard, he did really well as a striker linking the play. Anyone having a go at Eddie right now must have an agenda. Part of your job as a striker is to score goals, so you will miss some,” Campbell said.

“A lot of people just don’t like that Eddie Nketiah is up front for Arsenal, those are the people who’ve got a problem. I have no problem, I thought he played well. Someone said before ‘how can you say Eddie played well if he missed three chances?’ Why can’t you play well and miss three chances? It’s absolutely ridiculous.

“People just want to lump onto Eddie, but Eddie did well today as far as I’m concerned, yes he’s our backup, but he’s played two games and we’ve won both.”

Photo by Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Playing well

Campbell is right, if any Arsenal fan is getting on Nketiah’s back at the moment, they must just be overly negative.

The Gunners have won both of their opening games, and Nketiah has played a huge part in that. He scored the opener against Nottingham Forest last week, while he won the penalty against Palace on Monday.

Could he have scored more? Probably, but with six points on the board after two games, there’s no need for nitpicking at this moment in time.