‘It’s a privilege’: 21 year-old Everton ace raves over ‘incredible’ team mate

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has piled the praise on one of his team mates whilst talking to the club media team.

It hasn’t been the best of starts for Everton as they lost their first three Premier League games of the season without scoring a single goal. They managed to slightly turn things around with a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.

Branthwaite has featured twice this season, and has started the last two games. It looks like he has now fought his way into the Toffees starting lineup and they do look better with him in the side.

The 21 year-old also impressed whilst on loan at PSV last season and he looks like a top prospect who will be key in helping Everton try to stay in the division. The player believes team mate Jordan Pickford is a top player.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jarrad Branthwaite praises Jordan Pickford

With a lot on of pressure on Everton, the international break probably came at a very good time for both the players and manager Sean Dyche. One of few shining lights has been Pickford.

Describing what it feels like to play in front of Pickford via the Everton website, Branthwaite said: “It’s brilliant. It gives you confidence.

“You see the save at the end and that’s why he’s England’s No.1 as well. His ability with his feet, his saves; it’s a privilege to play in front of him.”

No doubt this is very high praise from the centre-back and Pickford has shown how crucial he is for the Toffees on many occasions this season.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

The ‘incredible‘ English goalkeeper has provided many top moments for Everton fans over the years and has been a huge reason for the club not being relegated.

It looks like he will have to be at his best again this season as the club look like they will be involved in another relegation battle.