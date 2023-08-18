‘It’s a joke, right?’: Manager reacts to what he’s heard about reported Arsenal target

Arsenal are one of the teams interested in Ansu Fati and Xavi has now commented on the future of the player.

Reports had suggested that both Tottenham and Arsenal wanted to sign the Barcelona winger this summer transfer window.

We all know Spurs and the Gunners are bitter rivals, so transfer battles between them are always interesting. Despite this, it doesn’t seem like a move will be possible for either side.

Fabrizio Romano shared the quotes from Barcelona Xavi in which he spoke about the Spurs and Arsenal transfer target. He said: “Ansu Fati to Real Madrid? It’s a joke, right? I already said that Ansu is the club’s heritage. He is an important player and he will continue to be so. He’s present and future”.

The player is highly-rated, and him not being available this summer will be a blow for North London club Arsenal.

Fati broke into Barcelona’s first-team and he remains a record breaker for becoming their youngest-ever scorer in La Liga.

Mikel Arteta would like new players, especially in attack. With Arsenal in the Champions League, Arteta would definitely have more of a pull at the moment than other interested clubs.

For now, it looks like he will have to move on to new attacking targets as Xavi is clearly a fan of the Spanish winger.

Sadly, some of Fati’s career has been plagued with injury. With the ‘amazing‘ winger only 20 years-old, he clearly has a bright future if he can stay fit.

It will be very interesting to see who Arsenal target and if they end up battling other rivals for another player again this summer.