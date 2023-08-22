Danny Murphy has claimed that Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu didn’t look comfortable in Monday night’s match against Crystal Palace.

Talking on talkSPORT, Murphy said that Jordan Ayew beat Tomiyasu several times and that the full-back was a concern.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Tomiyasu was of course sent off for two yellow cards – a seemingly harsh decision.

But Murphy feels Tomiyasu just isn’t comfortable playing in a new position at left-back.

Murphy said: “Well it was a breakaway from Arsenal and looking from where we are, I thought [Gabriel] Martinelli was going to show [Joachim] Andersen a clean pair of heels.

“But Andersen was quick, quicker than I thought. Just before that down the other end, [Jordan] Ayew beating [Takehiro] Tomiyasu again, it’s a concern.

“Not sure he’s comfortable in that left-back position Tomiyasu. Twice he’s flown past him there Ayew.”

And whilst Tomiyasu is a very versatile defender, there is credit to Murphy’s thoughts.

Murphy says Tomiyasu was a concern for Arsenal against Palace

Judging by Arsenal’s pre-season, you would have thought that Tomiyasu is either third, fourth or even fifth choice in the position.

Of course Kieran Tierney wasn’t involved last night amid reports that he could leave the club.

But you would definitely imagine that a fully fit Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jurrien Timber would be first and second.

£16m Tomiyasu was something of a concern against Palace, and it’s probably a hint that there’s still work to be done for Arsenal in this window.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR view:

Jurrien Timber’s injury has obviously had a huge impact to Arsenal’s plans.

The defender has already looked strong in every position across the back line.

Timber’s injury now means that Arsenal have probably had to accelerate plans to offload both Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney.

And if successful the club will probably seek another profile similar to Timber who can thrive in multiple roles.

Tomiyasu is versatile, yes, but his skill-set is best used at either centre-back or on the right.

Arsenal are doing well to cope with some significant injuries at the start of the season but will now need to push on with their plans.

Tomiyasu didn’t look too comfortable against Palace, and Arsenal now need to look at defensive solutions.