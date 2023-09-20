‘It’s a big statement’: Tim Sherwood says ‘outstanding’ Tottenham player has more to his game than £115m star

Tim Sherwood has lauded Yves Bissouma and suggested that he believes that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has more to his game than Moises Caicedo.

Sherwood was speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast following the Mali international’s sensational start to the season with Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Yves Bissouma has been one of the revelations of the campaign with his form for Spurs. His performances last year left many supporters baffled given how good he had been at Brighton.

But the arrival of Ange Postecoglou appears to have changed everything for Bissouma. The 26-year-old has been absolutely incredible, particularly alongside Pape Matar Sarr; helping Tottenham make a superb start to the season.

Sherwood amazed by Bissouma form for Tottenham

It is such a cliche, but Bissouma really must feel like a new signing for Spurs fans. The contrast between his form last year and at the beginning this one is remarkable.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

But Tottenham fans knew how good Bissouma could be. So that bodes incredibly well for what may be to come from the midfielder over the coming months.

And Sherwood believes that Tottenham have got themselves a superstar in Bissouma. In fact, he suggested that he is a better player than someone who moved for £115 million during the most recent summer transfer window.

“Outstanding. I think Postecoglou’s got to get all the credit for that because he’s all of a sudden put an arm around the boy and said fresh start. No matter what the manager previously felt of you, this is the way we’re going to play. I think it will suit your style. I want you to play with a lot of freedom, want you to drift with the ball like he does,” he told No Tippy Tappy Football.

“He goes through the holes. It’s alright passing it through the lines, this boy moves through lines and drives with it, dribbles. Sees a pass, wins the ball back, drives up and down for the team, really enjoys his play.

“Fans are loving him at the moment, whereas if you had asked them last season we’ve got to get rid of him. I mean he was a fantastic player at Brighton. And we talked about players who leave Brighton and go to bigger clubs and it takes some time. This boy’s alive now. Fantastic.

“For me, it’s a big statement because Caicedo’s gone for a lot of money, but I think he’s got more to his game than Caicedo.”

The challenge for the Tottenham players is to sustain their outstanding form over the rest of the campaign. The style of play Spurs play under Postecoglou is going to land them in bother from time to time.

But clearly, the Tottenham players are loving working under Postecoglou. And with that, they are always going to have the belief that they can bounce back from any setback.

Certainly, with Bissouma playing so well, Tottenham really have the potential to be a huge force over the coming months.