‘It’s a big blow’: Romano shares what Spurs are saying in private about £26m man’s injury











Emerson Royal’s injury could be an issue until the end of the season.

Speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Emerson Royal’s injury.

The right-back came off with an issue for Brazil earlier this week, and, sadly, it sounds as though this is quite a serious problem.

Indeed, according to Romano, the club have been saying in private that the £26m man could be out until the end of the season, and, all of a sudden, Spurs are very light on the right side of defence.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Emerson out for a while

Romano shared what he knows about this injury.

“It’s almost until the end of the season, it’s going to be close to six weeks, this is what Tottenham are also stating in private conversations. The idea is that the player will be out for six weeks. It’s a big blow for Tottenham because at one point they had Pedro Porro, Emerson Royal, Djed Spence and also Matt Doherty, they had four options in one position and now they only have one,” Romano said.

January mistakes

Tottenham have gone from a position of strength at right-back to a position of weakness within two months.

At one point, Spurs had four more than capable right-backs on their books who could have interchanged easily. Now, they have one new signing who really hasn’t taken to English football so far.

It’s almost ironic that Spurs have begun to have serious problems at wing-back at the exact point in time Antonio Conte left the club. After all, the Italian was obsessed with having functionable wing-backs in his system.

Spurs have to pray that Pedro Porro now doesn’t pick up an injury, because if he does, Tottenham will be in trouble.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

