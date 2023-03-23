Italy vs England: Euro 2024 qualifier kick-off time, date, TV channel











England face Italy in their opening qualifying fixture for Euro 2024 in Naples on Thursday. So, here is everything you need to know from the kick-off time, date and TV channel.

The Three Lions lost on penalties to the Azzurri as Gareth Southgate’s squad met Roberto Mancini’s men in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley. It is also another tie for England and Italy after they met in the UEFA Nations League last September. The Azzurri won the tie 1-0.

England’s loss relegated Southgate’s team to the Nations League Group B and continued their winless run against Italy. The Three Lions have not had the better of the Azzurri since a friendly in 2012. Italy have triumphed in three of their last six games in all competitions.

When is Italy vs England?

Southgate will hope Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and co now help England end their winless run against Italy on Thursday, March 23. The Three Lions visit the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in their first game since losing 2-1 to France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

UEFA has drawn England and Italy in a potentially tricky Group C to qualify for Euro 2024. As well as the Azzurri, the Three Lions face Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta. Only the top two teams progress to the next European Championships, which is held in Germany.

What time is the Euro 2024 qualifying fixture?

The opening Group C qualifying fixture for Euro 2024 between England and Italy will kick off at 19:45 GMT. Giacomo Raspadori scored the only goal of the last match between the Three Lions and Azzurri. The San Siro clash also followed June’s 0-0 draw at Molineux.

Malta and North Macedonia are also in Group C action on Thursday, March 23 with a 19:45 GMT kick-off. Ukraine do not play their first qualifying fixture until the Blue and Yellow visit England on Sunday. North Macedonia beat Italy 1-0 in a 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off.

Italy vs England channel – how to watch on TV and online

England’s trip to Italy for their opening Group C qualifying clash for Euro 2024 will be live on Channel 4. Coverage will start on the free-to-air broadcaster at 19:00 GMT ahead of kick-off at 19:45. The game will also be live online through Channel 4’s streaming service, All 4.

Jules Breach will front Channel 4’s broadcast of England and Italy’s Euro 2024 qualifying tie. Steven Gerrard, Jill Scott and Joe Cole are also due to work the game as pundits for the free-to-air public TV broadcaster. England and Ukraine’s match is also live on the channel.

