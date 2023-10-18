Italy boss Luciano Spaletti has already spotted something Destiny Udogie needs to improve

Italy manager Luciano Spaletti has now claimed that Tottenham Hotspur full-back Destiny Udogie still has one key area to improve on.

It was perhaps a bit of a surprise when Spaletti thrust Udogie into the spotlight at Wembley and handed him a start.

However, the 20-year-old Spurs man did look very impressive in his chance and showed a lot of the progress he’s been making under Ange Postecoglou.

And although he was also impressed, Spaletti did still think that Tottenham’s Udogie can improve.

Speaking at his post-match press conference via talkSPORT, Spaletti said: “He played the game he needed to. He produced the performance I was expecting from him.

“I think he still needs to be a bit more consistent when it comes to staying switched on defensively.

“But he did show what great running ability he has, and stamina he has.

He continued: “He was slightly held back by the yellow card he received at the start of the match and there was a risk of him picking up a second bookable offence.

“And because he is such a determined player who likes to go into 50/50 challenges the risk of him picking up that second yellow was a bit higher, which is ultimately why I decided to substitute him.”

Spaletti thinks Udogie now needs to focus on his defending at Tottenham

Although he’s had a brilliant start for his new club, and for Italy, there will be big tests to come for Udogie.

Postecoglou’s side have enjoyed a momentous start to the season but will surely encounter tough periods in the months to come.

And much to Spaletti’s wish, Udogie will have a chance to improve his defensive credentials with Tottenham.

Of course, it may end up being a slight issue that the £15m signing doesn’t have an awful lot of competition at left-back.

Ben Davies is an excellent squad option but perhaps now looks better in a central position.

Moreover, Emerson Royal can do a job on the left, but he’s not going to push to take Udogie’s place.

No one of a Tottenham persuasion will want Udogie to lose his place in the coming months, but he may benefit from having genuine competition.

And improving his squad depth must be on the agenda for Ange in January.