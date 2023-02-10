Italian media deliver verdict on Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari











Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is currently on loan in Italy at Monza, and CalcioMercato have had their say on the Spaniard’s recent performances.

Mari joined Arsenal from Flamengo initially on loan in January 2020. That move was made permanent in the following summer, with the Gunners paying a total fee of £12 million to sign him (Sky Sports).

The 29-year-old did well initially, but following Gabriel Magalhaes’ arrival, it became clear he had no place at the club. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Udinese and then joined Monza in the summer for the whole of this season.

Italian media hail Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari

Pablo Mari has been through a lot since joining Monza at the start of the season.

Back in October, the Spaniard was seriously injured following a stabbing incident at a shopping centre in Milan. The Arsenal loanee was rushed to the hospital and had to undergo surgery to reduce muscle damage to the wound on his back (Sky Sports).

He returned to action in January and has played in every one of Monza’s games in the Serie A since. The Biancorossi are unbeaten in those fixtures, winning two and drawing four.

CalcioMercato heap praise on Mari. They call him the ‘defence commander, an exemplary professional and a great man.”

They further write: “(Mari is) Someone who never backs down and isn’t afraid of anything, also because life – as you already know – has put him in front of difficult moments.

“The last round is just one of the latest examples – in terms of data – of the excellent performance of Pablo Mari, who since returning to the field after the injury has given a different solidity to the Monza defence.

“From the match against Fiorentina (23 minutes played) to a draw against Sampdoria, the Lombard club has never lost, and Pablo has always been among the best.”

TBR View:

Mari is a very good defender and the Serie A really does suit him.

The 29-year-old’s contract at Monza contains a clause that obligates the Italian side to sign him on a permanent deal from Arsenal this summer if they avoid relegation.

Football is a funny game and anything can happen in the next few months, but Monza should be able to survive quite comfortably considering they’re 11th in the table, 12 points above the relegation zone.

Arsenal will pocket a tidy £6.2 million should that happen (Standard).

