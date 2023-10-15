Tottenham Hotspur full-back Destiny Udogie made his debut for Italy last night and grabbed an assist from the bench.

Udogie has impressed for Tottenham so far this season after returning from a loan spell in Serie A.

The 20-year-old was snapped up from Udinese last summer but was instantly sent back to his former club on a season-long loan deal.

The youngster has made quite the impact in the Premier League so far having registered two assists in eight appearances from left-back.

It was certainly no surprise to see Udogie earn his first call-up to the Italy squad recently and Luciano Spalletti handed him a well-deserved debut last night.

Udogie replaced Federico Dimarco in the 80th minute and came off the bench to set up Davide Fratessi to help Italy to a 4-0 win.

And it’s fair to say that Udogie has impressed the Italian media, despite only featuring for the final stages of last night’s win.

Italian media deliver their verdicts on Udogie’s international debut

Corriere dello Sport handed Udogie a six out of ten rating and praised him for grabbing an assist.

The outlet wrote: “He is the first debutant under Spalletti’s management.

“Eleven minutes to understand the effect he has, recovering the ball which makes it 4-0.”

Calciomercato were slightly more generous with their rating and handed Udogie a 6.5.

They wrote: “Debut in blue for him, he wets it with a nice assist for Frattesi, an example of desire, technique and physicality on the right wing, where he moved when Biraghi entered.”

Udogie has started in every single Premier League game for Tottenham this season and impressed at left-back.

The youngster wasn’t expected to come in and nail down a starting place so quickly after officially joining up with the squad over the summer.

But Udogie has arguably been one of the best left-backs in the Premier League this season and has faced some stern tests already.