Italian giants now set to sign ‘brilliant’ forward amid claims Tottenham wanted him

After claims that Tottenham Hotspur were interested, Romelu Lukaku is now close to leaving Chelsea on loan to AS Roma.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs who shared the update on X.

Jacobs also shared that a key to the deal was Lukaku accepting a lower wage whilst on loan.

Jacobs said: “Roma are closing in on a full agreement with Chelsea to loan Romelu Lukaku.

“As revealed, Roma unwilling to pay more than Inter did when they loaned the Belgian striker, but there is optimism a compromise is close.

“Key to the deal is Lukaku reducing his wage.”

Although links of a move to Tottenham have now slowed down, this is a significant update in Lukaku’s future.

Some might have seen the possibility of Lukaku heading across London as far-fetched in the first place.

However, it was reported that both Tottenham and West Ham United had credible interest as part of their striker search.

And at 30-years-old, you do wonder if a loan move would have been a strong move for both.

Although he’s had his frustrations in recent years, Lukaku can still be world-class on his day.

Of course it’ll be interesting to see if Tottenham do get a deal over the line for a striker before next week’s deadline.

Although Richarlison has had his frustrations he’s still got a lot of promise.

Fans are also wondering if Son Heung-min might be afforded a central role for periods across the season as well.

Of course 19-year-old Alejo Veliz is also an option but we are yet to see what the Argentinian has to offer.

And given how long the Gift Orban saga has continued, you do wonder how strong Spurs’ interest is.

Whilst it seems ‘brilliant’ Lukaku may no longer be an option for Tottenham, given he’s heading on loan to Roma, there are plenty of alternatives.

And Ange Postecoglou will have to decide how well an addition will contribute to his flourishing squad.