Everton are hugely unlikely to seek to keep Ruben Vinagre at the club next season after his loan spell.

Frank Lampard signed the defender on loan from Sporting in the summer, and was well known to Director of Football Kevin Thelwell from their time together at Wolves.

At the time of Vinagre’s arrival, Lampard said: ““I’m looking forward to working with Rúben this season. He’s a player with Premier League experience who will add quality and depth to our squad.

“It’s important to have competition for places and bringing Rúben in gives us more options.”

It has not worked out that way, and of course Lampard has been replaced by Sean Dyche, who is charged with keeping Everton up.

And the Athletic report that it would be a huge surprise if Vinagre was still at the club by the time next season kicks off.

Conor Coady also came in on loan and the report suggests there is more chance of the England international sticking around than the 23-year-old.

Everton’s recruitment is one of the main reasons they are in the mess they find themselves in, and although Vinagre was a low-risk loan signing, he is another who has not worked out.

His only starts have come in the EFL Cup, the competition Everton were dumped out of 4-1 by Bournemouth just before the World Cup.

He has not made a Premier League appearance since August, as per Transfermarkt, and does not seem a Dyche type of player either.