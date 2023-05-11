‘It would be no surprise’: Newcastle could move for 22-year-old attacker who's similar to Isak - journalist











Newcastle United could move for Dominik Szoboszlai this summer.

Speaking on NUFC Matters, Liam Kennedy was asked about recent rumours linking Szoboszlai with a move to St James’ Park, and he says that it wouldn’t surprise him at all if the Hungarian attacker was someone the Magpies looked at this summer.

Kennedy stated that Newcastle are going to make a couple of young signings with plenty to prove this summer, and the 22-year-old, much like Alexander Isak, certainly fits that bill.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Szoboszlai could be a target

Kennedy shared what he knows about Szoboszlai and Newcastle.

“Look, Newcastle have room on the left for him, he’s been highly rated for a number of years. This is the table that Newcastle are eating at now. He’s a top level player who is in that Isak mould, he’s young with plenty to prove, and there will be a couple of signings like that this summer and it would be no surprise if he was someone they take a look at,” Kennedy said.

Exciting

Newcastle already have one of the most exciting left-sided players in the Premier League in Allan Saint-Maximin, but Szoboszlai will certainly be able to give him a run for his money.

Indeed, the Hungarian himself is one of the most entertaining players in Europe, but perhaps not in the same way as Saint-Maximin.

Szoboszlai doesn’t have the same pace as his Newcastle counterpart, but he’s just as good on the ball, while his long-range shooting is jaw-dropping in its own right.

Newcastle love a player who can get the crowd off their feet, and Szoboszlai certainly ticks that box for the Tyneside club if they look to make a move this summer.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

