Ryan Sessegnon hasn’t had the best of times at Tottenham since joining in 2019.

He’s been under-used and under-loved by every manager he’s had at Spurs, and it’s easy to forget that he was once seen as one of the brightest prospects in all of English football.

The full-back was an absolute star at Fulham before joining Tottenham, and speaking on The Fulham Fix Podcast, Slavisa Jokanovic has reserved some special praise for the 23-year-old.

Indeed, the former Fulham boss says Sessegnon is the one player he’d have at Fulham who he would take at any club he ever managed.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Jokanovic would have Sessegnon

The Serbian spoke highly of the Tottenham defender and some of his other former players.

“If you could take one player you had at Fulham to every club you managed? Who would you take?” Jokanovic was asked.

“Well there’s a lot of players who made a lot of important things for the team and my team. Just one is impossible, but if it was just one it would be Ryan Sessegnon, because he was younger than the other people. Tom Cairney did a fantastic job, Aluko was fantastic for the team, Kev, Johansen,” Jokanovic said.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

What he needs

In all honesty, this may be what Sessegnon needs to revive his career.

Jokanovic is the only manager that has ever truly understood what Sessegnon is about. He used him as a winger rather than as a defender, and he turned him into the best player in the Championship for a period.

Since then, he’s seriously regressed as a player. He’s struggled to get a game at Tottenham for four years now and he’s in danger of wasting his potential.

We have no idea where Jokanovic will pop up next in his managerial journey, but if he ends up back in England, perhaps Sessegnon should try to reunite with his former Fulham gaffer.