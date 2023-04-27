‘It would be a dream’: 40-year-old says he wants to go in alongside Ryan Mason at Spurs











Jermain Defoe has made it clear that he’d like to go in and help the Tottenham first-team alongside Ryan Mason in some sort of coaching capacity.

Speaking on the Outside The Box Podcast, Defoe was asked about the situation at Spurs and rumours regarding a potential promotion to first-team duties.

While these are only rumours at the moment, Defoe made it clear that he would happily come in alongside Ryan Mason at Spurs, stating that it would be a dream come true if he got to work with the Tottenham first-team.

Defoe wants a role

The 40-year-old threw his hat in the ring.

“There are rumours going around that you might do a good job with the first team at Spurs. Is that something you’d think about? Defoe was asked.

“100 per cent. It’s a club I love, a club I played for for nine years. It would be a dream come true,” Defoe said.

“Do you know Ryan Mason? You must know him?” Defoe was then asked.

“I do know Ryan, I’ve not spoken to him yet. It would be a dream come true, it’s not just any club, to get the opportunity to help at first-team level, from now until the end of the season the games are important. To get that experience in my coaching career would be massive,” Defoe concluded.

Give him a chance

Defoe wants to help the Tottenham first-team, and Spurs would be foolish not to take him up on that offer.

He knows the club better than anyone else, he’s already on the books as a youth coach and he’s keen to make something happen.

Even if it’s just temporary, bringing Defoe in to help the first-team could give Tottenham the lift they need heading into the final games of this season.

