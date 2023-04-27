‘It will not be him’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘brilliant’ manager will not be the new Tottenham boss











Will Still will not be the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Some rather bizarre reports emerged earlier this month claiming that the Reims manager had met with Fabio Paratici in Switzerland about taking the Tottenham job.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, the reports of Still speaking to Paratici about the Spurs job are wide of the mark, claiming that he understands that the young Ligue 1 gaffer is not actually an option for Tottenham.

Still not the one for Spurs

The journalist shared what he knows about the ‘brilliant’ manager and Tottenham.

“I don’t know who put that into the media, but I’m not aware of that honestly. I think Tottenham will go for a different kind of manager. With all due respect he’s doing an excellent job in France, but I think they will go for a different manager, it will not be him from what I understand,” Romano said.

Not there yet

Will Still is certainly a manager who is on the up after an impressive season with Reims in Ligue 1, but he’s nowhere near being close to being hired by one of the Premier League’s top six.

These jobs are reserved for the best of the best, and while Still is on an upwards trajectory, he’s not even managed one full season in a top European league.

This would be a risk that Tottenham can’t afford to take, and while Still may be destined for the biggest and best jobs in world football one day, he’s some way away from being spoken about in those terms.

Tottenham are more likely to go for a bigger name than the rookie Reims coach.

