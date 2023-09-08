Tottenham Hotspur got through a lot of business in the summer transfer window, but there are still a few gaps in this squad.

Indeed, while Spurs got through the bulk of what needed to be done, we can’t help but feel that another centre-back could have been useful, especially after they sold Davinson Sanchez after the deadline.

Luckily, it sounds as though help could be on the way. According to Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Spurs will be signing a new centre-back in January, claiming that Postecoglou wanted another new defender in the summer and while it didn’t happen during that period, Spurs are likely to address this issue in January.

Centre-back incoming

Gold shared what he knows about Spurs’ hunt for a new defender.

“With the Sanchez they have that £12.8m to go towards a new January recruit. Let’s be honest, in January they are signing a new centre-back, they are, it’s something Postecoglou wanted this summer, it didn’t happen, it will happen in January, it kind of has to,” Gold said.

Options

It’s great to hear that Spurs will be in the market for a new centre-half, now the question is, who will it be?

Well, we’ve heard in the past that the likes of Max Kilman and Marc Guehi are admired at Spurs, while a deadline day bid went in for Lloyd Kelly, so perhaps those are just a few names to keep an eye on.

The summer window was a busy one for Spurs, but it looks as though they already have half an eye on what they’re going to be doing in the winter, and it sounds as though a new centre-half is on the top of their agenda.