Heung-Min Son hasn’t been in the best of form over the past 12 months.

The South Korean was nowhere near his best last season as the goals completely dried up, and against Brentford at the weekend, he didn’t look too dangerous either.

Indeed, Son barely had a sniff at goal against the Bees, and many are already questioning the forward.

However, speaking on BBC Radio Five Live’s Fantasy 606 Podcast, Chris Sutton has backed Son to hit form soon, claiming that it would be stupid to ditch him from your FPL team at this point, claiming that the goals will come for the Spurs striker before too long.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND – AUGUST 13: Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after teammate Cristian Romero (not pictured) scores the team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Gtech Community Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Son will improve

Sutton gave his verdict on the £22m striker.

“I think you’re stupid to ditch Son though. I do. I think it will come. They’re all a bit rusty these Spurs forwards but they will score goals. The earlier advice about Emerson Royal is stupid advice, they will concede a barrel load of goals,” Sutton said.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Chris Sutton during the U21 International Friendly match between England and Italy at St Mary’s Stadium on November 10, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images)

Big season

This could be a massive season for Son.

Harry Kane has left, so a lot of the goalscoring burden will be placed onto the South Korean, and as he’s shown in the past, he is up to the task.

Yes, last year was a blip, but anomalies like that do happen for even the best strikers around.

The reality is that Son knows where the back of the net is, and if he’s playing in an attack-minded Ange Postecoglou system, he really shouldn’t find it hard to score goals and work his way up the scoring charts.

Don’t be shocked if Son is back amongst the Golden Boot contenders this season.