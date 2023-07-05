It’s just a matter of time before William Saliba signs a new Arsenal contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider took to GiveMeSport with an exciting update on the Gunners and their defender.

Romano claims that the documents between Arsenal and Saliba and his camp “have been exchanged”.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Gunners and the ‘unbelievable‘ 22-year-old centre-back had been in talks for a while regarding a new contract.

Saliba’s current Arsenal contract, reportedly worth £40,000-a-week, is due to expire next summer.

However, it shouldn’t be long before Saliba puts pen to paper on a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Then, Arsenal will hopefully make the announcement every Gunners fan has been waiting for.

Romano told GiveMeSport on Wednesday: “The documents have been exchanged.

“It’s just a matter of time before Saliba is signing the new deal, and then it will be official.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Romano took to Twitter to say Saliba’s renewal would be the “next one” after Reiss Nelson.

Arsenal youth prodigy Ethan Nwaneri has already committed his future to the club, added the Italian.

Our view

Arsenal have been making some great moves this summer, both in the transfer market and in their own camp.

In terms of signings, Kai Havertz has already swapped the blue of Chelsea for the red and white of Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are reportedly closing in on moves to the red side of north London.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Then we have the progress Arsenal have made in terms of tying players down to new contracts.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale have signed new Arsenal deals in recent months.

Nwaneri has followed suit, and Saliba and Nelson seem to be imminent.

It’s shaping up to be an exciting season for the Gunners, with so much optimism in the N5 air.