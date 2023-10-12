Injuries are part and parcel of football, but some players, quite simply, have rotten luck on this front.

Unfortunately, Joe Gomez is one such player who just can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries.

ACLs, ankle issues and knee issues have all plagued Gomez throughout his career, and speaking on the On The Judy Podcast, the Liverpool defender has now admitted that there was a time in his career after his ruptured patella that he thought he was going to have to retire.

Gomez thought he was retiring

The 26-year-old spoke about how his career was almost cut short.

“You’ve had quite a few serious injuries, was there ever a point where you thought ‘I could be done?’” Gomez was asked.

“Yeah, my last one, with time you sort of realise. I got hit with my ACL early, my ankle ones were semi-bad but they were fine, but my last one, my knee, I was sitting on the bed and I remember calling my Mrs and saying ‘this is’ and it was all sort of quick,” Gomez said.

“It was traumatic with my kneecap, I ruptured my patella and it was out of the blue. It was like ‘oh my gosh’, what’s going on.”

What could’ve been

Gomez’s career may not have been cut short, but it has been affected massively.

Indeed, you don’t come through these types of injuries without some physical and emotional scarring, and Gomez has clearly been affected by these injuries.

It’s such a shame because the 26-year-old was on track to become a truly world-class player before injuries took their hold, and while Gomez has still become a fantastic player, it does feel as though his ceiling has been lowered after these injury problems.