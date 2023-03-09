'It was strange': Chris Sutton says Antonio Conte did something so weird in the last 10 minutes vs AC Milan











Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Chris Sutton has been discussing Tottenham’s Champions League exit and one substitution Antonio Conte made.

In the final 10 minutes of the game against AC Milan, Spurs were desperate for a goal, so, what did Antonio Conte do? He brought a centre-back on for a winger.

Yes, Spurs were down to 10 men, but when you’re in that sort of position, you need to throw the kitchen sink at the game, not focus on the clean sheet.

Sutton couldn’t explain this substitution at all, stating that it was a strange decision to make at that point in time.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Sutton bemused by Conte’s sub

The pundit gave his verdict on this switch.

“It was strange, the irony was that they won a free kick didn’t they? Porro took it and it wasn’t a good free-kick. You’d argue that Sanchez is better in the air than Kulusevski in terms of needing a moment of magic and a bit of creativity, but that didn’t make sense,” Sutton said.

Sums it up

This substitution just about sums up everything that is wrong with this Tottenham team at the moment.

An abject lack of ambition and imagination, playing it safe and praying for a bit of luck. That’s all Spurs are at the moment.

They don’t want to impose themselves on any competition, they just seem to hope for a bit of magic from Harry Kane or someone else, and they’re massively lacking ambition.

Conte’s reign at Spurs has been incredibly drab and quite strange, and this substitution is the perfect personification of everything that has gone wrong over the past 12 months at the north London club.

Show all