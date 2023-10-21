Harry Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich this summer in a move that Tottenham fans have been dreading for years.

The England captain was beyond a legend at Tottenham for all he did for the club during his decade of great service, and it’s not just the fans who are missing the striker.

Indeed, speaking to TNT Sports, Ben Davies has now named Kane as one of his favourite ever teammates at Tottenham, and he says that he was very sad to see the striker leave this summer for Bayern Munich.

Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Davies gutted to see Kane leave

The defender spoke about his former teammate.

“I would say Harry Kane as well, it was sad to see him go after all this time, but he was an incredible player and I was lucky to play with him,” Davies said.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Sad to see Kane go

In all honesty, we can understand why Davies was sad to see Kane go, because it spells the real end of an era for Tottenham.

When Davies joined Spurs, something really special was brewing with Kane at the forefront of it all, but now, that era is well and truly over.

Davies has seen the likes of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and countless others leave over the years, but Kane’s departure truly spelled the end of that so-called golden Tottenham generation.

Luckily though, as one door closed, another has opened at Tottenham and the Ange Postecoglou era is looking to be just as exciting a period for Spurs.

Tottenham are yet to lose a league game under their new manager, and while some of Spurs’ players may be missing Kane, they’re not showing any signs of missing the striker on the pitch at the momenr.

Kane is a Tottenham legend, but life goes on without him at Spurs.