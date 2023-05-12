‘It was really strange’: England international says he couldn’t believe the reason behind Spurs letting him go











Joe Hart maintains that he disagrees with the reasons he was let go by Tottenham.

Speaking on Ben Foster’s Podcast, Hart was once again discussing the chat he had with Nuno Espirito Santo before he left Spurs.

Hart has gone on the record to share what Nuno told him before he sold him to Celtic.

“In my opinion, we all reach a point in our career where the body won’t allow you to play football. We’re at it now,” Nuno said, according to a previous interview with Hart.

‘”I would not feel comfortable with you playing one minute for me.

‘”The ball’s too quick for you, you’re too old, you’re not moving, you’ve got no strength in your body.”

As you can see, that’s quite a brutal summation from Nuno, and Hart says that he completely disagreed with that sentiment.

The goalkeeper says that it was really strange to hear these things being said about him, and he couldn’t help but disagree with the criticism he was receiving from the then-Tottenham manager.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Hart couldn’t believe it

The England international gave his verdict on his departure from Spurs.

“We had a conversation and I didn’t agree, it was really hard and really strange to hear. He’d been a decent manager and he was a goalkeeper as well. The insecurity of me and everything, but I was like ‘that’s wrong’ You can tell me you don’t like me for this reason or technically, but all the reasons he gave me were things I did have in the locker. Football is mad isn’t it? Mad stuff happens,” Hart said.

Harsh

Nuno clearly didn’t fancy having Hart as his number two at Tottenham, but he could have handled this in a much better way.

Hart is no stranger to criticism. He was forced out of Manchester City by Pep Guardiola due to his lack of ability with ball at his feet, and he took that quite well. However, he’s refused to accept the reasons behind his Spurs exit.

Hart has shown at Celtic that he certainly isn’t too old or too slow to still be playing at a high level, so it’s hard to see where Nuno was coming from here.

It’s fair to say Tottenham could have handled this situation with a bit more care.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all