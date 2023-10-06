‘It was harsh’: Chris Sutton says £65m Arsenal player has been unfairly treated now

Kai Havertz has had something of a strange start to life at Arsenal.

He’s moved positions on almost a weekly basis, he hasn’t settled and he’s yet to score a goal from open play.

The German has had a topsy-turvy time of it at the Emirates so far, and, as you can imagine, fans and pundits have laid into him for his slow star.

Speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast, Chris Sutton has been speaking about Havertz and some of the conversations that have taken place around the German as of late, and he says that the £65m man has been unfairly written off before he’s even gotten his feet under the table at Arsenal.

Havertz unfairly treated

Sutton spoke about the conversations around Havertz.

“My view on Havertz is that it was harsh to write him off basically before he’d even kicked a ball at Arsenal. I remember you lot writing me off before I kicked a ball at Blackburn Rovers. Will he start at the weekend? I suspect he will. But as you say about the ‘pity penalty’. It worked and it was good, but will that kick him on? It will give him a bit of confidence,” Sutton said.

Scapegoat

Sutton is right, Havertz has been scapegoated so far, but, in all honesty, it’s been so easy to blame him.

Havertz has been shocking since joining Arsenal, and while he probably does need time, his cause isn’t helped by his performances at Chelsea.

Indeed, we’ve already seen Havertz struggle like this for years at Stamford Bridge, and it’s looking like more of the same at Arsenal.

Maybe it’s a bit harsh to write Havertz off this early, but he’s four years into his Premier League career now and he’s not looked anything special at all.