‘It was crazy’: Declan Rice shares what he noticed about the Emirates Stadium last year

Arsenal finally got their deal for Declan Rice over the line in the end, with the Gunners paying West Ham more than £100m for the England man.

Rice had been identified by Arsenal as their number one choice this summer and Edu duly obliged in bringing Rice to The Emirates.

Of course, The Emirates is now Rice’s new home. And after forming such a bond at his former home with West Ham, the Arsenal newbie is hoping to do the same at his new club.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Speaking on Arsenal’s USA Tour Diary, Rice has admitted to being blown away by The Emirates Stadium and admitted he cannot wait to play there.

“I can’t wait [to play at the Emirates]. When I signed I was speaking to the manager and was stood there in the box and looked out, it just felt so surreal. What a stadium,” Rice said.

“We are very lucky and privileged to be able to play our football there. Last year it was crazy, with all the atmosphere, all the fans, some of the games – hopefully this year we can go one better an excite the fans even more.”

The Emirates has changed a lot since Mikel Arteta came in. Often seen as one of the more quieter big stadiums in England, Arsenal’s home ramped it up a notch or two last season.

Key to success

A lot of the best teams in the world who enjoy success have a connection with their home fans. We see it all down the leagues and around the world.

For Arsenal, this newfound bond between the home end has been massive. At time last season, The Emirates was absolutely rocking and it’s no wonder Rice is excited to play.

Home form will be vital for Arsenal and The Emirates – as well as Rice – can play a key role in that next season.