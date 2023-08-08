It ‘remains to be seen’ whether Arsenal will allow ‘magnificent’ player to leave on loan this summer

A lot of purchases and sales look to be happening at Arsenal this summer transfer window and it apparently remains to be seen whether one defender will be allowed to leave on loan.

Arsenal will need some of their squad players to depart this summer otherwise they will have too many players to deal with.

One that could apparently leave is Kieran Tierney. New reports from The Telegraph suggest that Tierney is wanted by Real Sociedad.

The report goes on to say that the La Liga side want to sign him loan. Apparently, his future at Arsenal is uncertain but it ‘remains to be seen’ if the Gunners will allow him to leave on loan. This is because they need to raise money through sales before the window ends.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal unsure whether to allow Tierney to leave on loan

It is no shock to see Arsenal wanting to sell their fringe players like Kieran Tierney instead of allowing them to leave on loan.

They have already made a few big signings which would have cost them a lot of money. Therefore, they need to raise some money to make sure they do not breach any financial fair play rules.

Tierney has been a fan-favourite at the club but lost his place to Oleksandr Zinchenko last season. We then saw new signing Jurrien Timber, who is typically a centre-back or right-back, start ahead of him in the Community Shield final last weekend.

The “magnificent” left-back has had his moments of quality at the club, but with him now 26 years-old and Arsenal now Premier League title challengers, it looks like Tierney has lost his place.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

He will need to leave if he wants more game time. If he wants to continue growing as a player than a permanent sale would be best for him.

Arsenal should stand firm and see if any clubs come in with a permanent offer for the Scottish international. If they do then they can make some good money on the player.