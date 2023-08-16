‘It remains to be seen’ whether Arsenal make move for £35m ‘phenomenon’ after Timber injury

Arsenal defender and new signing Jurrien Timber has suffered a long-term injury and a new report has shared whether they will look to rekindle their interest in a defensive target due to this.

It has looked good for Arsenal this summer and Timber impressed in his minutes so far. Sadly he suffered an ACL injury in his first Premier League match.

A report from The Guardian shared whether Arsenal could target defender Mohamed Simakan. Apparently, ‘it remains to be seen’ whether the Gunners ‘rekindle’ their interest in Mohamed Simakan, who currently plays for RB Leipzig.

This is due to the fact that they have already spent almost £200m this summer on new recruits. Apparently the French defender could cost around £35m.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal may rekindle interest in Mohamed Simakan

The 23 year-old RB Leipzig centre-back is highly-rated and has been hailed a ‘phenomenon‘ with a big future.

It would make sense for the club to make a move for him due to the severity of Timber’s injury that he suffered.

With the club now trying to compete with Manchester City for the title, they need good quality in their first team and also top quality squad depth.

Simakan seems to tick a lot of boxes and he could be an ideal asset for the club not just for the present but also the future.

Photo by Stefan Matzke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Simakan definitely ticks all the boxes but you can understand why the club are slightly worried about spending even more money this summer.

They will have some big decisions to make before the summer transfer window slams shut and they will be praying they do not suffer any injuries.