‘It just worries me’: Pundit suggests 24-year-old is starting in the wrong position for Liverpool now

Trent Alexander-Arnold is massively important to Liverpool but pundit Natasha Dowie believes that he would be better used in midfield.

Liverpool were playing in a pre-season match against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. It is their first game against elite competition and will give them a good idea of where they are at ahead of next season.

It was a massively entertaining game, with goals galore and in the end the match ended 4-3 to Bayern Munich. Bayern left-winger Serge Gnabry was competing against Alexander-Arnold.

The German ended up scoring and this made pundit Natasha Dowie feel like the winger was able to exploit the defensive weakness of the right-back.

Pundit worried about Alexander-Arnold at right-back

There is no doubting the world-class qualities Alexander has. Some believe that he may be wasted at right-back and that he is starting in the wrong position.

Pundit Natasha Dowie was speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold during the pre-season friendly. Dowie believes that the 24 year-old is starting in the wrong position for Liverpool.



She said: “It’s an area we know right now it’s a weakness and an area where teams will be looking to exploit. This is a big learning curve and for me it’s going to be really fascinating to see if Jurgen does start the premier League season like this.

“I would prefer to see Trent in midfield and have a more defensive minded right back. It just worries me too much that we are leaking too many goals and I would much prefer us to be defensively stronger and we have goalscorers in this team, it’s not going to be a problem, we need to take more pride in keeping clean sheets.”

We have seen the Englishman used in before and he has flourished. Gareth Southgate even used the player as a creative midfielder on international duty.

No doubt the full-back is one of the best player in the team. If Liverpool want to be successful next season then they need to play towards his strengths.