'It is worrying': BBC pundit left completely baffled by reports coming out of Tottenham on Friday











Paul Robinson has described Tottenham Hotspur’s decision to not pursue Julian Nagelsmann as worrying as Spurs continue their search for their next manager.

Robinson was speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live following the news that the German is no longer in the race to succeed Antonio Conte in North London.

In fact, BBC Sport reported this week that Tottenham are not considering Julian Nagelsmann and there have been no talks. It would seemingly appear that the club are trying to distance themselves from the idea of ever wanting the 35-year-old.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Nagelsmann would have appeared to have been the ideal candidate when he left Bayern Munich around the time Conte’s departure from Spurs was confirmed.

And hopes that he would end up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would have only ramped up when it became apparent that he would not be taking over at Chelsea.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, Tottenham look set to go in a different direction. And you would imagine that Paul Robinson‘s reaction to the news echoes how a lot of supporters feel about the situation.

“Tottenham need to act and they need to act quickly. Why wouldn’t they be interested in Nagelsmann? He is one of the most innovative, modern thinking, modern day coaches,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“If Spurs aren’t in the hunt for a manager like that it is worrying. I potentially think they have sounded his people out and they have gone ‘no, don’t waste your time’.”

Levy may be asking for trouble

There are other quality managers on the market. But certainly, Daniel Levy is putting real pressure on himself not turning to the likes of Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino.

They need to pull something special out of the bag. This summer is absolutely pivotal. And the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Chelsea should all be better next year.

Tottenham are potentially one poor decision away from really being left behind.

Appointing Nagelsmann would have been a real statement. Spurs fans will be desperately hoping that Levy now has something special up his sleeve.