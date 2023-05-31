‘It is true’: Fabrizio Romano shares what he knows about Liverpool and Bruno Guimaraes











Rumours have been emerging that Liverpool have been thinking about a move for Bruno Guimaraes.

In all honesty, it’s been hard to believe these reports. After all, Guimaraes is very happy at Newcastle, and signing a big-money player from a direct rival isn’t really how Liverpool operate these days.

However, it does sound as though there is some basis to these reports as Fabrizio Romano has now stated on the Here We Go Podcast that Guimaraes is a player that Liverpool really like. Although the Reds do realise that a deal is nigh on impossible to do this summer.

Liverpool like Guimaraes

Romano shared what he knows about the Newcastle star and Liverpool.

“There are many things, I wanted to start today with Newcastle. Congrats to Newcastle as they are playing Champions League football next season. Newcastle want to offer a new deal to Bruno Guimaraes because they know that big clubs around Europe are tracking the player. It is true that Liverpool like the player, but they know a deal will be almost impossible this summer, the same with Barcelona, but it will be very complicated to sign Bruno Guimaraes this summer,” Romano said.

If Liverpool do come in for Guimaraes then it will be a big test of where Newcastle currently are as a club.

With all due respect to the Magpies, Liverpool are substantially bigger than their Tyneside counter-parts, and if they come calling, Guimaraes will have a decision to make.

Of course, there is Champions League football on offer at St James’ Park, but as recent seasons have shown, Liverpool’s dip this term is very much the exception rather than the rule.

Newcastle want to be up there with the biggest clubs in England, and resisting any Liverpool interest in Guimaraes is a chance to show they mean business.

