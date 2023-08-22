Liverpool have signed three midfielders this summer, and yet, somehow, there’s still a feeling that they need more in that area.

Indeed, after the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, Liverpool are still lighter than they once were in midfield, and they need more signings.

One player who has been consistently linked with the Reds is Cheick Doucoure.

The Crystal Palace man has been mentioned in connection with Liverpool throughout the summer, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, there are legs to these reports.

Indeed, Romano says that the Liverpool board and Jurgen Klopp both really like Doucoure, but a deal will be difficult.

Klopp a fan

Romano shared what he knows about the Palace ace.

“Doucoure is a player that is highly rated by Liverpool. It is true that people in the board really appreciate him and Jurgen Klopp to, the problem is Crystal Palace, that’s why we can’t mention a proper negotiation, or an advanced negotiation. The admiration is there, the player is high on the list at Liverpool, but Palace, after losing important players, they are really fighting to keep their players at the club,” Romano said.

How big a fan?

Klopp likes Doucoure, but now, the question is just how much does Klopp like this player?

It’s one thing thinking that Doucoure is decent, but it’s quite another believing he’s worth the reported £70m pricetag that Crystal Palace have reportedly slapped on his head.

The midfielder is a talent, there’s no doubt about that, but, at the end of the day, £70m is a fee reserved for the truly elite players in this game, and there have to be question marks around whether or not Doucoure is that player at the moment.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on, but don’t be shocked if Doucoure is just too expensive for Liverpool.