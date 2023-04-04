'It is simple': Gus Poyet claims Tottenham simply have to make 51-year-old their next manager











Gus Poyet has told Tottenham exactly what they need to do next after sacking Antonio Conte.

The Uruguayan has backed Spurs to re-hire Mauricio Pochettino after parting ways with Conte, claiming that a move to bring Pochettino back to north London would be simple.

Poyet did add the caveat that he doesn’t know if Pochettino actually does want to go back to Spurs, but he added that it is an easy and obvious call to bring the South American back to his former club.

Bring back Pochettino

Poyet told Sky Sports that Pochettino should come back.

“I think the simple call is Pochettino, it is simple. I don’t know if Pochettino wants to come back, but it’s an easy one. He knows the club, he knows the players, he knows the chairman. The fans love him. It’s not up to me to put Pochettino there, because he may have other ideas, but it’s an easy one,” Poyet said.

Not that easy

Poyet says that it’s a simple decision to bring Pochettino back because he knows the club, the squad and the chairman, but that’s exactly why it’s not simple to bring him back.

Indeed, we’ve heard reports from Alasdair Gold time and time again that the board are split on the idea of Pochettino returning, while the players he used to manage may not be on board either.

Yes, it’s easy to remember the good times, but let’s not forget, Pochettino was sacked for a reason and a number of players in the Spurs squad will remember exactly why he was let go in the first place.

This isn’t as straightforward a decision as Poyet suggests.

