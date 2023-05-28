'It is possible': Arsenal may now try to terminate 'outstanding' player's contract this summer - journalist











It is possible that Arsenal will agree to pay up the final year of the contract of Nicolas Pepe if they are unable to find a buyer for the winger this summer.

That is according to journalist Paul Brown, who was speaking to Give Me Sport as Nicolas Pepe prepares to make his return to North London following his loan spell back in Ligue 1.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It certainly seems fair to say that the 27-year-old’s club-record move to the Emirates has not really worked out for anyone. There was huge excitement when the Gunners agreed to sign the forward from Lille in 2019.

Arsenal could look to terminate contract of Nicolas Pepe

However, there have only ever been glimpses of his ‘outstanding‘ quality during his time with Arsenal. He has only scored 16 goals in 80 Premier League games.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Of course, Pepe left Mikel Arteta’s squad ahead of this campaign, returning to France with Nice. He has scored six times in 19 Ligue 1 games. But he has missed much of the season due to injury. And with that, it is hard to see the winger earning a permanent move.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, it is going to be difficult to offload Pepe this summer if they are looking for any sort of substantial fee. Certainly, you would imagine that they would have given up hope long ago of receiving anything that goes anywhere near what they paid for Pepe.

And Brown believes that Arsenal could repeat what they have done with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Pepe.

“If they need the space in the squad, and there are no suitable offers for Pepe, then it is possible that Arsenal will just pay the contract up,” he told Give Me Sport.

“He doesn’t have a future at the club. I doubt Arsenal want him hanging around until his contract is over.”

Arsenal have been vindicated for some of their ruthless decisions in recent years. Offloading Ozil, Aubameyang and Willian looked to have little benefit in the short-term. But ultimately, those proved to be wise calls.

Arteta may be reluctant to make a final decision on Pepe just yet. But Arsenal cannot afford to stand still this summer.

And if moving his wages off the books boost their hopes of bringing a new signing in, surely it becomes best for everyone for an agreement to be reached.