‘It is phenomenal’: Pundit absolutely amazed by 24-year-old Liverpool star who was ‘outrageous’ against Villa

Ben Foster has lauded Trent Alexander-Arnold for the pass which led to Liverpool’s second goal in their emphatic win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Foster was speaking on his YouTube channel after the 24-year-old reminded everyone of just how good he can be, pulling the strings in the Reds’ win.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a bit of a point to prove heading into the clash. He had endured a nightmare first-half during the dramatic win over Newcastle.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Of course, his quality on the ball has never been in doubt. And he provided another reminder of that sensational ability when he is in possession.

Foster lauds Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool win

It was his assist for the opening goal for Dominik Szoboszlai. And he played a stunning pass over the top shortly before the third Liverpool goal. But the moment of the game arguably came in the build-up for Matty Cash’s own goal.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold had the ball just inside his own half in something of an inverted role. And after spotting Mohamed Salah’s run, he played an absolutely flawless ball over the top to find the Egyptian.

Certainly, Foster suggested that he was left almost speechless by what Alexander-Arnold managed to produce in that moment.

“The ball over the top is outrageous,” he told his YouTube channel. “If you get back to watch his technique when he does it, it is phenomenal. It’s coming back to him and you can see he takes a quick look first as well.

“As soon as he takes this quick look, and you see him moving his body, you think ‘oh, he’s seen something here’. And then it’s about whether you’ve got the ability and the strength and the power to move your foot quickly enough and get that ball whipped over. And he has to really dig it out over the top as well. It is inch perfect. It is phenomenal. What a ball.”

It would almost be easier for Liverpool if Alexander-Arnold was not so unbelievably good on the ball. Unfortunately, his defensive work has been an issue for the club over the last few years.

And Anthony Gordon gave him a torrid time on Tyneside last month. However, how can Klopp drop a player with that ability with the ball at his feet?

Certainly, there are only a handful of players in the Premier League capable of producing the kind of passes and moments of genius that Alexander-Arnold manages.