'It is mental': £35m Player reacts after being told Spurs and Man United both want him











Speaking on the Yours, Mine, Away! Podcast, David Raya has addressed the transfer rumours linking him with a move to one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for Raya, and these three clubs were all mentioned to him as interested parties on this podcast.

Raya was told about these links, and it seems as though he was very flattered by the interest, being very open about the fact that he’s happy to hear that the biggest clubs in the world are looking at him, while disclosing the fact he’s actually rejected two contracts from Brentford.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Raya flattered

Raya spoke about these transfer rumours.

“You have another year left with Brentford. I don’t want you to disclose any moves, but it’s flattering to hear that clubs like Tottenham, Man United and Chelsea are being linked with you. How much attention do you pay to it?” Raya was asked.

“Obviously it’s nice to hear that clubs are after you and asking about you and looking for you. These clubs are the biggest in the world and every player wants to play for these clubs and everything. I have a year left and I don’t know what will happen in the summer. I’ve said before that I’ve had two contracts that I’ve turned down because they weren’t the offers I was looking for. I want to push myself to the highest level to the Champions League, the Europa League and to win those trophies. I want to experience that and I’m at that stage in my footballing career,” Raya said.

“Fabrizio Romano, I just want to get this in, he’s linked you with a £35m move mate that must be mental to hear?” The podcast’s host added.

“It is mental, especially with a year left. That is a lot of money, especially for a goalkeeper but you never know what will happen in the summer, who is going to come in and what they’re going to offer,” Raya concluded.

Going to leave

It doesn’t take a Sherlock Holmes to read between the lines here and get the feeling that Raya may well be leaving Brentford this summer.

Indeed, the fact that he’s openly said he’s happy to hear about these rumours and that he wants to play in the Champions League is about as big of a ‘come and get me’ plea as you’ll ever hear.

The Spaniard has certainly earned the right to play at the top level, and while it remains to be seen where he’ll end up, you’d be a fool to back against him moving this summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

