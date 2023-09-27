‘It is incredible’: Newcastle star cannot believe Chelsea allowed 2021 signing to leave the club this summer

Callum Wilson has suggested that it is incredible to him that Chelsea let Romelu Lukaku leave on loan again in the summer as the Blues now struggle desperately to find the back of the net.

Wilson was speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast with Mauricio Pochettino’s men still awaiting their first goal of the month.

Romelu Lukaku does indeed remain a Chelsea player despite not making an appearance for the club in well over a year. The Belgian left for Roma right at the end of the summer transfer window.

Photo by Matteo Bottanelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lukaku has scored five goals in his last four games for club and country. That includes goals in his last three appearances for the Giallorossi.

Wilson baffled Chelsea let Lukaku leave this summer

Chelsea meanwhile, have failed to score in any of their last three games, losing against both Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Pochettino’s men do not appear to have a real goalscorer in their ranks, despite the amount of attacking depth they do actually have.

And with that, Wilson expressed his disbelief at Chelsea allowing Lukaku to leave on loan before the deadline.

“I think they still have Lukaku on their books. It is incredible, because he is an out and out goalscorer,” he told The Footballers’ Football Podcast.

“The kind of striker I’m talking about, he’s not going to play pretty football but he will bully defenders and stick the ball in the back of the net and ultimately that’s what they are missing. I think they have scored five goals this season I saw a stat and I think Haaland has outscored them. That’s unlike Chelsea, especially with the money that they have spent.”

It does appear that too much has happened for Lukaku to play for Chelsea again. His second spell started with an unbelievable performance against Arsenal on his debut. But it has largely been downhill since then.

However, much has changed at Stamford Bridge since he last played for the club. Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard have all left their position as manager. And Pochettino is now at the helm.

Lukaku’s career record is very good. Perhaps some expect better because of the quality and talent he actually possesses. But as Wilson suggests, he is someone with the ability to be lethal in the final third.

Chelsea desperately need someone to now step up with the January window some time away.