‘It has gotten ridiculous’: John Giles reacts to what Leeds United have just done











John Giles has reacted to the appointment of Sam Allardyce at Leeds United, and it’s fair to say he’s not happy.

Speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy, Giles branded this appointment as nothing short of ‘ridiculous’ stating that it’s the final throw of desperation from a club in a terrible situation.

Giles stated that it looked like Allardyce was totally finished in management, but, somehow, he’s ended up in the Leeds United dugout.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ridiculous

Giles didn’t hold back when speaking about Allardyce.

“Well, I think it has gotten ridiculous and it shows their desperation to put him in. Sam hasn’t been in management for quite a while and he looked like he was finished totally. To get him back into the situation that Leeds are in at the momemt, it’s been down, down, down and it’s just desperation at the moment,” Giles said.

Desperate times, desperate measures

Giles says that hiring Allardyce is a desperate move from Leeds, and he’s absolutely right.

It is a desperate move, but if ever a club was going to make a decision like this through sheer desperation this is it.

Four games to go, four very tough games to go and Leeds need something different if they’re going to stay up.

Sam Allardyce is a chief firefighter and a master at organising a defence, and if Leeds manage to keep four clean sheets in their next four games, they will probably stay up.

Is hiring Allardyce with four games to go a desperate roll of the dice? Of course it is, but is it the most ridiculous thing Leeds United have ever done? Not by a long shot.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Show all