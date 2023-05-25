‘It feels very Spurs’: Journalist predicts £60m player will sign for Tottenham, not Arsenal, this summer











James Maddison has been tipped for a move to Tottenham rather than a move to Arsenal this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Football.London’s Tom Canton was discussing the midfielder’s future amid some links to Arsenal.

The reporter claimed that Maddison is a player that Arsenal have previously had a look at, but if he were pushed to predict where the £60m man would end up this summer, he would say that a switch to Tottenham is more likely than a move to Arsenal, claiming that signing a newly-relegated Maddison feels like a very Spursy move.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Maddison tipped for Tottenham

Canton gave his verdict on where Maddison will end up.

“He is a player that in the past Arsenal have previously had interest in. Whether or not they move for him this summer remains to be seen. If I was to predict a move, it feels very Spurs-like to me that James Maddison would move. It feels like a very Spurs-type move to go for Maddison once he is relegated with Leicester,” Canton said.

Very Spurs

It has to be said that Canton is right, this is a very Spursy move indeed.

Signing a star player from a lower-table side amid relegation worries is something of a trademark for Tottenham in recent years.

Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon, Moussa Sissoko and Fernando Llorente were all signed in these sort of circumstances, and Maddison could well be next on the list.

Although, Tottenham will face competition from Newcastle and maybe Arsenal this summer, so this signing may not be too straightforward, especially as they do not have a manager of a Sporting Director right now.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

