‘It doesn’t make sense’: Pundit says manager Tottenham want plays absolutely ‘stupid’ football











Pat Nevin has been left absolutely baffled by Tottenham target, Roberto De Zerbi’s unique brand of football, claiming that the Italian utilises ‘stupid’ tactics at Brighton.

Speaking on Off The Ball, the pundit was discussing the Italian’s brand of football and how they invite pressure in order to initiate counter-attacks, and he said that by all common logic, this is a stupid way to operate.

However, as we saw against Arsenal on Sunday, it works brilliantly, and De Zerbi’s baffling style of play is actually a slice of absolute genius.

Of course, all of this praise for De Zerbi and his style comes against a backdrop of serious interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

De Zerbi’s stupid style

Nevin spoke about the Italian and his Brighton team.

“It was a masterclass. They tried to close them down, they play out from stupid areas, they’re just ridiculous. Every coach in the world would say ‘don’t try that pass’ and they always try that pass, it doesn’t make any sense, in time gone by you play that way against good pressing team, you lose, you get done and they score. For some reason they have an ability to play out from the back, every player who receives it in the midfield has confidence with those around them,” Nevin said

New way to play

Every now and then the Premier League is introduced to a new style of play by a manager and the league is taken by storm.

It happened when Antonio Conte arrived, it happened when Pep Guardiola got his team to click and it happened with Chris Wilder at Sheffield United too.

De Zerbi has now shown the Premier League a new way to play with his so-called ‘artificial counter-attacking’ style, and, in all honesty, we’ve never seen anything like it.

Brighton are very lucky to have De Zerbi right now and Spurs will be even more lucky if they can take the Italian off the Seagulls’ hands.

Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images

Show all