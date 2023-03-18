‘It did look like’: Journalist shares what he saw William Saliba doing after his injury on Thursday











Speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel, Tom Canton has been discussing William Saliba after he picked up an injury against Sporting on Thursday.

Saliba was substituted against the Portuguese side in the first half after an injury, but, as of yet, we’ve not really had any updates on what this injury is.

Canton was at the game covering the match for Football London and he noticed something interesting about Saliba after he was injured.

Canton noted that Saliba was walking just fine after the game, but interestingly, he noted that the Frenchman appeared to be pointing at his back after being subbed off, suggesting that he picked up a back problem during the game.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Saliba looked to have a back issue

Canton shared what he saw Saliba doing.

“William Saliba is potentially out for a little bit as well. We don’t know. I saw him after the game in the mixed zone and he walked fine it didn’t look like he was. Tomiyasu came out on crutches compared to Saliba and Arteta only described it as discomfort. It did look like he was pointing to his back when he left the field, which, if it’s just discomfort you have to hope that it’s not too bad of an issue,” Canton said.

Manageable

The fact that this is a back problem is almost slightly encouraging for Arsenal.

Yes, it’s a pain for Saliba to have to go through, but unlike a knee, hamstring or ankle issue, a back problem can be managed quite easily via painkillers and injections.

Fingers crossed, Saliba is back fit and ready to play for the Gunners again soon because Arsenal will definitely need him to be back to his best if they’re going to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Arsenal need to manage this issue wisely.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

