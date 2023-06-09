Tottenham could unite one of the most exciting attacking duos in the Premier League next season according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The journalist was speaking on the radio station about Tottenham’s transfer plans, and he says that Ange Postecoglou is going to be backed at the north London club this summer, while Harry Kane is also expected to stay at the club.

Furthermore, Crook also spoke about the idea of James Maddison coming to north London, speaking up the prospect of Maddison and Kane working in tandem in Ange Postecoglou’s attack-minded system.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Maddison and Kane link-up

Crook spoke about the ‘brilliant’ player potentially signing for Spurs.

“Ange Postecoglou having come in is going to be backed by Spurs. They want to keep Harry Kane, looks like he will stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs fans, what about a link-up between Maddison in midfield threading those balls through to Kane to continue his quest to become the Premier League’s top goalscorer ever? It could well happen,” Crook said.

Mouth-watering

The idea of Kane and Maddison playing together is mouth-watering to say the least.

Not only would Maddison be able to find Kane with his defence-splitting passes, he’d also be able to run beyond Kane and benefit from his creativity too.

Let’s not forget, Kane is also one of the game’s great playmakers, and if he has Maddison in the team alongside him, he could help the 26-year-old score bags of goals at Tottenham.

For years Kane and Heung-Min Son have been Spurs’ most important partnership, but that could change if Maddison joins the club.

This is certainly an exciting prospect and even neutral fans may be hoping to see Maddison and Kane in the same team next season.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images