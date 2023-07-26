It could take West Ham a long time to sign ‘incredible’ player, he’s very expensive

West Ham United may be priced out of a move for their key summer target Manchester United’s Scott McTominay – and any negotiations are not expected to be swiftly conducted.

That’s according to Mirror Football who say the two clubs are currently quite far apart in their valuations of the midfielder.

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Manchester United are understood to want a deal amounting to upwards of £40m to sell their Scotland international.

And whilst 26-year-old McTominay is said to be open to departing Old Trafford, it remains to be seen if West Ham will match that price.

Given West Ham manager David Moyes was previously employed by United, and still has connections at the club, it’s thought that may help a move.

However, reports suggest the transfer could be a long process given how far apart the clubs are right now.

It will be a worry for West Ham fans that they’ll be quoted inflated fees for their key targets for the rest of this summer.

Clubs will be aware of the £105m the East London side received for their captain Declan Rice and their subsequent need to strengthen.

McTominay is one name on a long list of midfield targets which also includes James Ward-Prowse and Conor Gallagher.

These are surely all names that West Ham fans will be very happy to be linked with, and ones they’ll hope will eventually arrive.

West Ham might be priced out of a move for McTominay

‘Incredible’ Scott McTominay did play a considerable role last season for Manchester United.

The Scotsman featured in 24 Premier League games and also in 15 games across cup competitions.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

However, with the arrival of Mason Mount at Old Trafford, they might already have a replacement on board.

McTominay is yet to experience football away from his boyhood club having only played for the side in his career.

Therefore, choosing his next club will be an incredibly important decision.

It still feels like the 26-year-old has a lot of potential to unlock and could really be a leader at another club.

McTominay has shown excellent traits in his performances but obviously faces stiff competition at United.

Given West Ham lost a captain in Declan Rice, fans will be very happy to see the club linked with not only talented players but ones who could add to their leadership group.