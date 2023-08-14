Arsenal’s Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu says he’s still not feeling fully fit after last season’s injury issues.

That’s via an interview with football.london after Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Tomiyasu seemed reluctant to talk about his fitness at first but eventually gave an update.

Tomiyasu, when asked to rate his fitness out of ten, said: “I don’t know. It can be better, you know?

“I never say ten. I think I feel 100%, I never say ten. But I’m feeling good.”

Tomiyasu has already had two serious injuries at Arsenal since he joined the club.

Initially being bothered by a lengthy calf issue in 2022, he then underwent knee surgery earlier this year.

Tomiyasu, who started on the bench for Arsenal on Saturday, was needed when Jurrien Timber pulled up with an injury.

And given Tomiyasu’s uncertainty about his own fitness, Arsenal fans will hope he’s up to fully speed in the games to come.

It’s already very evident how much manager Mikel Arteta will need to be able to rely on his whole squad this season.

Although he’ll definitely start games this season, having a player of Tomiyasu’s quality on bench at Arsenal is the sign of the progress they’ve made.

The results of Arsenal’s summer transfer window were there for all to see on Saturday.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz both looked very promising in their league debuts.

And unlike the injuries to William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus last season, a couple of injuries shouldn’t derail Arsenal thus.

Tomiyasu already proved on Saturday just how strong Arsenal’s options are if there is an unexpected injury.

And whilst everyone at the club will be hoping Jurrien Timber is back swiftly, Arsenal can cope with his absence.

Although Arsenal didn’t look entirely seamless on Saturday in their narrow win, they do look well set-up for the season ahead.