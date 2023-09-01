‘Issues’: £21m Leeds player might now stay put after problems with transfer

Leeds United could end up keeping hold of Luis Sinisterra after his deal to join Bournemouth has hit the buffers.

Sinisterra had been expected to move to the Cherries tonight but it now looks like a deal could be difficult to do.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The £21m Leeds signing has been tracked all summer, but now, he could remain at Elland Road.

Luis Sinisterra could stay Leeds instead of signing for Bournemouth

Reports earlier tonight had suggested that Sinisterra was all but set to join the Cherries.

However, taking to social media via his X account, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that talks over Sinisterra have hit problems and now a deal could be off.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke had been keen to keep hold of Sinisterra after a summer which saw Leeds lost a whole host of top players.

And now, with the window into the final 45 minutes, it seems that he might get his wish.

Sinisterra would be a key player for Leeds in the Championship after impressing in spells last season in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen if Bournemouth can get the deal over the line or not, with a move for Patson Daka also said to be stalling late on.