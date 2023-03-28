‘Isn’t true’: Journalist shares what ‘people close to’ Nagelsmann are now telling him about Spurs











Recent reports suggesting that Tottenham have been in touch with Julian Nagelsmann aren’t true.

At least that’s what Graeme Bailey is saying on the Talking Transfers Podcast after speaking to people close to the former Bayern Munich manager.

Indeed, according to Bailey, those close to Nagelsmann are denying the idea that the German has had any direct contact with Tottenham. Although, he did state that third parties have been speaking to each other on behalf of both Spurs and the 35-year-old manager.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Bailey shared what he knows about the potential Conte replacement.

“There has been contact between third parties, but there’s been no direct contact. Nagelsmann has only found out recently he was getting his P45 from Bayern. The reports suggesting that there had been contact the day after isn’t true from what I’m told from people close to him. There have been contacts between third parties and they are letting him know there is interest there. Daniel Levy has done his homework on him previously and he knows all about him,” Bailey said.

Working towards it

Tottenham may not have been in direct contact with Nagelsmann yet but it sounds as though they are working towards that end.

Indeed, third-party negotiations often lead to direct talks between parties, and if there is interest on either side, we could see these talks accelerate in the coming weeks.

Spurs are, of course, in no massive rush to appoint a new manager after giving Cristian Stellini the role until the end of the season, but if they are going to go for someone like Nagelsmann, they would be wise to act quickly before any other club gets the chance to court him.

Don’t be surprised if we see this story moving forwards in the coming weeks.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

